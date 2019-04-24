KMETZ ANNE BRETCKO

Age 95, of Sewickley, formerly of Clairton, PA, passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born April 14, 1924, in Clairton, to the late John and Mary (Kuzma) Bretcko. Anne was a lifelong resident of Clairton until her move to Sewickley. Anne was a 1942 graduate of Clairton High School. She worked as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone and as a merchandise buyer for Skapik's Department Store in Clairton. She was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Parish in Clairton. Anne was predeceased by her husband, Andrew A. Kmetz; her son, Andrew; her daughter, Carol Kmetz; she is survived by her daughters, Monica Kmetz Cochran (Terry), Andrea Kmetz-Sheehy (Bob), and Tracy Kmetz; her grandchildren, Scott Cochran (Kirsten), Christopher Cochran, Caroline Cochran, Elizabeth Sheehy, and Jack Sheehy; great-grandchildren, Austin, Brooke, and Cameron Cochran; and nieces and nephews. The family wants to gratefully acknowledge the support and care provided by the nurses and caregivers that enabled her to be in her home throughout an extended illness. They partnered with us to create a supportive environment and to optimize the happy moments in her life. Our Mom was the energy and the heartbeat of our family. She bestowed her life lessons with a smile (and a fair share of old-fashioned discipline), with strength, with drive, and with love that was unfailing. She remained a force to be reckoned with even as her world grew smaller and smaller in recent years. Friends and relatives will be received on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 5-8 p.m. at A.J. BEKAVAC FUNERAL HOME, 555 Fifth St., Clairton, PA 15025. (412) 233-5700. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at 10 a.m. in St. Clare of Assisi Parish, 460 Reed St., Clairton, PA. Burial will follow in St. Clare Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, it would please our Mom to no end that any remembrances would be made to Merakey Allegheny Valley School, 1992 Ewing Mills Rd., Coraopolis, PA 15108, in the name of her daughter, Tracy Kmetz.