ANNE CHRISTINE LATSTETTER

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of our dear mother, daughter and sister, Anne Christine Latstetter, age 62, who died unexpectedly in her home on August 18, 2019. A long-time resident of Slatyfork, WV. Ms. Latstetter grew up in Pleasant Hills, PA and went to Slatyfork to have a career in property management with Snowshoe Ski Resort after graduating from West Virginia University. She leaves behind two beloved sons, Jeffrey S. Butler of Centreville, VA and Colin T. Butler of Manassas, VA; as well as her mother, Patricia N. Latstetter of Bridgeport, WV; a brother, Jeffrey Latstetter of Pittsburgh, PA; and sister, Deborah Klett of Vienna, VA. Arrangements for a memorial were made by her "Snowshoe Family" who along with her own family, celebrated her life with love and happy memories.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
