Age 83, of Shaler Twp., on Aug. 27, 2019. Wife of the late Robert James "Bob" Miller; mother of Reed A. Miller and wife, Peg, and Beth Anne Green and husband, Fred; grandmother of Steve Miller, Malik Miller, Nathan Green, and Shannon Thomas; also six great-grandchildren; sister of Sylvester Kuntz, Karyn Meyers, Debra Scheibe and the late Shirley Kuntz and Rose Moletz. Anne taught piano to many in the North Hills who benefitted from her expertise and patient music education. She began teaching in her teens to pay for her continuing music education and did not retire fully until she was 80. During this time she enjoyed accompanying worship at Glenshaw Alliance Church. She was also a past president of the Pittsburgh Piano Teachers' Association. Visitation Fri. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Sat. 9 until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to: "Great Commission Fund," The Christian and Missionary Alliance, Attn: Office of Donor Accounting, 8595 Explorer Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
