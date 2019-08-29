Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNE MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNE E. MILLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNE E. MILLER Obituary
MILLER ANNE E.

Age 83, of Shaler Twp., on Aug. 27, 2019. Wife of the late Robert James "Bob" Miller; mother of Reed A. Miller and wife, Peg, and Beth Anne Green and husband, Fred; grandmother of Steve Miller, Malik Miller, Nathan Green, and Shannon Thomas; also six great-grandchildren; sister of Sylvester Kuntz, Karyn Meyers, Debra Scheibe and the late Shirley Kuntz and Rose Moletz. Anne taught piano to many in the North Hills who benefitted from her expertise and patient music education. She began teaching in her teens to pay for her continuing music education and did not retire fully until she was 80. During this time she enjoyed accompanying worship at Glenshaw Alliance Church. She was also a past president of the Pittsburgh Piano Teachers' Association. Visitation Fri. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. and Sat. 9 until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to: "Great Commission Fund," The Christian and Missionary Alliance, Attn: Office of Donor Accounting, 8595 Explorer Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80920. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Neely Funeral Home
Download Now