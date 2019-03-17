MULLIGAN ANNE E. (WAGNER)

Age 83, of West View, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was the beloved sister of Roma (Kermit) Campbell; aunt of Gregory (Laraine) Campbell and Fonda (Victor) Maciak; great-aunt of Eli Maciak, Ian (Katie) Maciak, Laura (Tim) White and Michael Campbell. Anne worked her entire career with PNC Bank. She was a member of the West View United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and was a longtime member of the West View #2 Fire Department. Friends will be received Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., 412-364-4444, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. In lieu flowers, donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered at:

