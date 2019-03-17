Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
For more information about
ANNE MULLIGAN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNE MULLIGAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNE E. (WAGNER) MULLIGAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANNE E. (WAGNER) MULLIGAN Obituary
MULLIGAN ANNE E. (WAGNER)

Age 83, of West View, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was the beloved sister of Roma (Kermit) Campbell; aunt of Gregory (Laraine) Campbell and Fonda (Victor) Maciak; great-aunt of Eli Maciak, Ian (Katie) Maciak, Laura (Tim) White and Michael Campbell. Anne worked her entire career with PNC Bank. She was a member of the West View United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and was a longtime member of the West View #2 Fire Department. Friends will be received Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp., 412-364-4444, where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m. In lieu flowers, donations may be made to the . Condolences may be offered at:


www.brandtfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
Download Now