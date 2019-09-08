|
KUHN ANNE (WITTING)
Died on August 31, 2019 at the age of 73. She was born July 22, 1946 in New York, NY. Daughter of Chris J. Witting and Grace Munson Whitting (Orrok). Her parents predeceased her. Anne is survived by her husband of 53 years, James C. Kuhn, III; their three children, James C. Kuhn, IV (Ruth) of Austin, TX, Katherine K. Rolland (Greg) of Easthampton, MA, and Daniel W. Kuhn (Aasta) of Natrona, PA; and their respective children, Aaron J. Kuhn (Joanna), Sarah R. Rolland, Charlotte S. Rolland, Daisy G. Rolland, Sam W. Kuhn and Nora A. Kuhn; her sister, Nancy Whitting (Charles Myer); her brothers, Leland Whitting (Charlene) and Chris Whitting, Jr.; her stepmother, Marshia Witting; and many loving friends and extended family members, as well as her dog, Petey. Anne attended Winchester Thurston School, excelling in academics and sports. Initially a student of Vassar College, she graduated cum laude from Bryn Mawr College in 1970. After graduating, she moved to Pittsburgh and established herself as an artist. Her major work, in stained glass, is installed in many local homes in the city, as well as in Kennywood Park. She taught yoga for a number of years and was active in the Pittsburgh Friends Meeting First Day School. She loved to garden and plants thrived under her touch; she grew and sold ornamental grasses for several years. Anne's love of travel began in her childhood with a trip to Europe with her siblings and her mom. She enjoyed vacations in Maine, Captiva Island, FL, Paw Paw, WV and numerous other locales. Most recently, she enjoyed several Caribbean cruises with her dear friend, Shirley Gleditsch. Her favorite place by far was Kemah Lake, NJ, where she and her family and friends spent many vacations sailing and kayaking. Forty years ago, Anne got involved first with the Pittsburgh Peace Institute, an organization committed to teaching nonviolent solutions to youth and adults. She later worked with Pennsylvania Peace Links, which exercised citizen diplomacy, most notably with Russia and China. Peace Links was recognized as an accredited Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) by the United Nations, and a delegation from Pennsylvania Peace Links attended the United Nations Fourth World Conference on Women in Beijing, China on September 4-15, 1995. Anne traveled with Peace Links to China and the Hague, hosted by Chinese delegations to the US, and served as president of Pennsylvania Peace Links until its dissolution in 2007. In 1991, she joined a peaceful demonstration at the Nevada Nuclear Test Site in support of the international Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Movement. For a number of years and at the time of her death, she was a member of the Board of Directors of the Thomas Merton Center of Pittsburgh. Anne was a caring mother and grandmother. She had a warmth and sympathy for all, together with a sharp wit and an energy for peace and social justice all her life. Anne's creative legacy lives on in the artistic expressions of her children and grandchildren. There will be no visitation. A memorial service is being planned, to be held at the Pittsburgh Friends Meeting at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Thomas Merton Center of Pittsburgh or a . Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES, INC. Oakmont.