Anne Witting Kuhn died on August 31, 2019 at the age of 73. She was born July 22, 1946 in New York, NY, daughter of Chris J. Witting and Grace Munson Witting (Orrok). Her parents predeceased her. Anne is survivedby her husband of 53 years, James C. Kuhn III; their three children, James C. Kuhn IV (Ruth) of Austin, TX, Katherine K. Rolland (Greg) of Easthampton, MA, and Daniel W. Kuhn (Aasta) of Natrona, PA; and their respective children, Aaron J. Kuhn (Joanna), Sarah R. Rolland, Charlotte S. Rolland, Daisy G. Rolland, SamW. Kuhn, and Nora A. Kuhn; her sister, Nancy Witting (Charles Meyer); her brothers Leland Witting (Charlene) and Chris Witting, Jr; her stepmother, Marshia Witting; and many loving friends and extended family members, as well as her dog, Petey. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 19, at 3:30 p.m. at the Winchester Thurston School at 555 Morewood Avenue, Pittsburgh 15213. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to The Thomas Merton Center of Pittsburgh or a . Arrangements by BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC. Oakmont, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 6, 2019
