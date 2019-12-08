|
CASALI ANNE LOUISE
Age 93, of McCandless on Dec. 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Julius R. Casali, Jr. for 65 years; mother of Cynthia (William) Hawthorne and Janet Casali (Paul Kennelly); sister of the late Robert and James Zahringer, Dorothy Coll, Mary Jane Jester, Helen Fisher, Alyce Cunningham and Margaret Thomas. Visitation Sun. 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Mon. 10 a.m. at St. Ursula Church. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019