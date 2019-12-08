Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ursula Church
ANNE LOUISE CASALI

CASALI ANNE LOUISE

Age 93, of McCandless on Dec. 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Julius R. Casali, Jr. for 65 years; mother of Cynthia (William) Hawthorne and Janet Casali (Paul Kennelly); sister of the late Robert and James Zahringer, Dorothy Coll, Mary Jane Jester, Helen Fisher, Alyce Cunningham and Margaret Thomas. Visitation Sun. 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Mon. 10 a.m. at St. Ursula Church. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
