ANNE LOUISE (FLAHERTY) CONLEY

Age 91, of the Village of St. Barnabas, died on Friday, March 8, 2019, after a brief illness. A longtime resident of Squirrel Hill and Shadyside, she was the beloved wife of the late Richard P. Conley, Sr.; mother of Rick Conley (Marcia) of North Oakland, Mary Rose Paterson (James) of Seven Fields, Charles Conley (Lori) of White Oak and Anne Louise Regan (J. Robert) of Charlotte, NC; grandmother of William Paterson, Adam Conley, John and Katharine Regan and the late Ryan Conley. Anne Lou was the former co-owner of Oliver Flower Shop, Squirrel Hill and a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and Mt. Mercy Academy. She was a former member of St. Paul Cathedral and St. Bede parishes; St. Bede's Women's Guild; St. Lucy's Auxiliary to the Blind and the Pittsburgh Athletic Association. Friends will be received at JOHN A. FREYVOGEL SONS, INC., 4900 Centre Avenue at Devonshire Street, freyvogelfuneralhome.com, on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Tuesday, March 19, 2019, Mass of Christian Burial, St. Paul Cathedral at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
