ANNE "BETTE ANNE" (KIRSCH) McGLYNN

ANNE "BETTE ANNE" (KIRSCH) McGLYNN Obituary
McGLYNN ANNE "BETTE ANNE" (KIRSCH)

Age 89, of Beechview, passed peacefully on June 1, 2019. Loving wife of the late John "Jack"; beloved daughter of the late Leo and Marie (Davis) Kirsch; cherished mother of John "Jake" (Janice), Anne Doleno (Harry), Patrick (Beverly), Leo, Daniel, Madeleine Lackey (Peter), Bernard, Matthew and Michael (Patricia); dear sister of Judith Roccasano, Martha Goedert and the late Thomas, Edward and Daniel Kirsch and Bernadette Dietzer; adoring grandmother of 11; doting great-grandmother of 17; treasured aunt, cousin and sister-in-law. Visitation Tuesday and Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA. 15226. Mass Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 1907 Broadway Ave., Pgh., PA 15216, 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 3, 2019
