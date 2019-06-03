|
|
McGLYNN ANNE "BETTE ANNE" (KIRSCH)
Age 89, of Beechview, passed peacefully on June 1, 2019. Loving wife of the late John "Jack"; beloved daughter of the late Leo and Marie (Davis) Kirsch; cherished mother of John "Jake" (Janice), Anne Doleno (Harry), Patrick (Beverly), Leo, Daniel, Madeleine Lackey (Peter), Bernard, Matthew and Michael (Patricia); dear sister of Judith Roccasano, Martha Goedert and the late Thomas, Edward and Daniel Kirsch and Bernadette Dietzer; adoring grandmother of 11; doting great-grandmother of 17; treasured aunt, cousin and sister-in-law. Visitation Tuesday and Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA. 15226. Mass Thursday at 10 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 1907 Broadway Ave., Pgh., PA 15216, 412-343-1506 or Ballfc.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 3, 2019