Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
ANNE MASZAK
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church
ANNE R. (KROWITZ) MASZAK


1922 - 2019
ANNE R. (KROWITZ) MASZAK Obituary
MASZAK ANNE R. (KROWITZ)

Age 97, of Lawrenceville, on Friday, July 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter F. Maszak; loving mother of Ronald (Pauline) Maszak and Diane (Al) Broniszewski; devoted grandma of Jonathan Maszak, Lucas (Tegan) Maszak, Jamie (Amy) Broniszewski and Debi (Jerry) Pucciarelli; cherished "GG" of Todd and Carly Broniszewski, Ryan and Lucas Pucciarelli and one on the way; sister of the late Sophie Kline, Margaret Karwowski, Katherine Marciniak, Stanley, John and James Krowitz; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Monday, July 8, 2019, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 6, 2019
