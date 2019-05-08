Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
ANNE S. KRAUS

ANNE S. KRAUS Obituary
KRAUS ANNE S.

At the age 92, on May 4, 2019. Predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years, Lawrence E. Kraus; parents, Leonard and Jessie (Crawford) Seiner; and sisters, Margaret Lennon, Ina Hreha and Marion "Midge" Mandella. Survived by daughters, Chris Hauck of Columbus, OH, Linda (Robert) Milko of North Huntingdon, Sandra (William) Adsit of San Diego, Kay (Jeff) Henninger of San Diego, Teresa (Walter Camp) Kraus of Virginia Beach, VA and Lisa (Damon) Mosler of San Diego; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held Friday, May 10th from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, May 11th, 10 a.m. at St. Thomas A' Becket Church, 139 Gill Hall Rd., Clairton, PA 15025. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Catholic Charities, USA. Biography online at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 8, 2019
