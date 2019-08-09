Home

Hershberger-Stover Inc
170 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-0213
On Monday, August 5, 2019, Anne Scott Spinelli, age 83 of Moon, formerly of Crafton. Wife of the late William B., Jr.; beloved mother of William B. (Tracey) Spinelli, III; loving grandmother of Mia Lucia and Jacob Andrew Spinelli; sister of Virginia Arnold, Robert W. Scott and the late Linda Scott, Barbara Huffmyer and H. Donald Scott; also numerous loving nieces and nephews; sister-in-law of Mary Spinelli (Bruce) Samuelson and Lucia Spinelli (Richard) Celedonia. Friends received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Ave., Crafton on Sunday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a Funeral Service will be on Monday at 11 a.m. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Crafton Public Library, 140 Bradford Avenue, Pittsburgh 15205. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 9, 2019
