MATTA ANNELIESE O. (CZUBA)
On Tuesday, November 19, 2019 of Swissvale. Wife of 44 years to the late Joseph W. Matta; loving mother of Joseph Matta and his wife, Amy of Braddock Hills, Anthony Matta and his wife, Wendy of Lincoln Place and Lisa Pedrotti of Swissvale. Dear Nana of Josie, George, Avery, Paul, Claire and the late Brody. Anneliese was born in Germany and immigrated to the US as a little girl. She was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Braddock. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. FRIDAY ONLY at the THOMAS L. NIED FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7441 Washington St., Swissvale. A Service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, 10 a.m. www.niedfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019