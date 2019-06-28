|
ZICCARELLI ANNELLA L.
Age 93, of Shaler Twp., on June 25, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph; mother of Linda Hines and Joseph E. Ziccarelli (Heather); grandmother of Joseph C., Brandon and Elena; sister of the late Arthur, Barney and Edward Ekiert and Helen Papariella. Visitation Sun. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Mon. 10:00 a.m. St. Bonaventure Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 28, 2019