Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-4546
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neely Funeral Home
2208 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Church
ANNELLA L. ZICCARELLI

ANNELLA L. ZICCARELLI Obituary
ZICCARELLI ANNELLA L.

Age 93, of Shaler Twp., on June 25, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph; mother of Linda Hines and Joseph E. Ziccarelli (Heather); grandmother of Joseph C., Brandon and Elena; sister of the late Arthur, Barney and Edward Ekiert and Helen Papariella. Visitation Sun. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. NEELY FUNERAL HOME, 2208 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. Mass of Christian Burial Mon. 10:00 a.m. St. Bonaventure Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Please visit us at neelyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 28, 2019
