|
|
DEMOR ANNETTE (MANZELLA)
Age 80, of Crafton, peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph; beloved mother of Donald Demor, Angela (John) Hughes, Christine Pixley and Vincent Demor; grandmother of Dominick, Malena, David, Jessica, Shaun, Marisa, Nicole, Vincent, Joseph and Emily; sister of Joseph (Tootsie) Manzella, Celeste (James) Lach and the late Vincent (Patty) Manzella. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Annette will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Visitation MONDAY ONLY 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Philip Catholic Church where Annette was a longtime member. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Western PA, 2 Chatham Center #1520/112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. www.schepnermcdermott.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019