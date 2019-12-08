Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNETTE DEMOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNETTE (MANZELLA) DEMOR

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNETTE (MANZELLA) DEMOR Obituary
DEMOR ANNETTE (MANZELLA)

Age 80, of Crafton, peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday, December 7, 2019. Wife of the late Joseph; beloved mother of Donald Demor, Angela (John) Hughes, Christine Pixley and Vincent Demor; grandmother of Dominick, Malena, David, Jessica, Shaun, Marisa, Nicole, Vincent, Joseph and Emily; sister of Joseph (Tootsie) Manzella, Celeste (James) Lach and the late Vincent (Patty) Manzella. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Annette will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Visitation MONDAY ONLY 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. SCHEPNER-MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Philip Catholic Church where Annette was a longtime member. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, Western PA, 2 Chatham Center #1520/112 Washington Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15219. www.schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNETTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -