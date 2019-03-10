|
SCHWARTZ ANNETTE E.
Age 93, of Staunton, VA died peacefully on February 27, 2019. A graveside service will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, in the St. Joseph Cemetery in North Versailles, PA, with a celebration to follow at 12:00 noon in DeNunzio's, in Monroeville, PA., COFFMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, VA, is in charge of her arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 10, 2019