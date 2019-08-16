|
HUMENSKY ANNETTE
Age 75, of Blawnox, PA passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Annette was a wife, mother, daughter, sister and a dear friend to many. She had big personality that could brighten and lift the spirits of everyone she touched. Her family and friends were blessed because we knew that we could count on her to lend a helping hand or offer sound advice. Her family was always her number one priority, and she gave so much of herself to those she loved. When she wasn't caring for her family or friends, she was tending to the beautiful flowers in her garden (which she was justly proud of) and playing card games. She loved working with her friends at Fox Chapel High School and would often come home talking about how much she enjoyed interacting with the students and staff. Annette will be forever lovingly remembered by her children, Dianne Humensky and Richard Humensky; her grandchildren, Brittany Humensky and Christina Humensky; her siblings, Dorothy Jean (Claffey) Guillory-Harris and David Claffey. She will also be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Annette was preceded in death by her husband, Richard E. Humensky; her mother, Dorothy (Morell) Claffey; her father, Joseph Claffey; and her brothers, Ronald Claffey and John Claffey. Family and friends will be received on Monday, August 19 from 3:00 - 5:00 p.m. at THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., 930 Center Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 followed by a celebration of Annette's life. Memorial donations in memory of Annette may be made to the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019