GLASER ANNETTE I.

Age 99, of Port Vue, passed away peacefully on March 8, 2020 at Woodhaven Care Center in Monroeville, PA. She was born August 17, 1920, in Pittsburgh, to the late John Anthony and Margaret Daily Mitchell. She was also preceded in death by her husband, the late Arthur E. Glaser; and her daughter, Jayne Plescia; and sister, Florence McConnell. Annette retired as a medical secretary from Steel Valley Orthopedics and was a member of St. Mark Parish, (the former St. Joseph Church) where she was a former president and former secretary of the parish council and served on the Ladies of Charity, was a former president of the McKeesport Art Group, former secretary of the Italian Sons and Daughters of America, and former secretary of the Port Vue Seniors. She is survived by her children, Arthur (Marilyn) Glaser of Ocean City, Maryland, John (Joan) Glaser of Beavercreek, Ohio, Donna (Mike) Hanna of Santa Barbara, California, Mark (Gail) Glaser of Butler, Rebecca Glaser of Forest Hills; son-in-law, Michael Plescia of Ft. Myers Florida; and sister, Marguerite Mitchell of Forest Hills. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jeffrey Glaser, Jacqueline Glaser (Carlo) Serrangeli, Julie Glaser, and Jill Glaser (Brando) Reyna, Lisa (James) Clement, Betsy (Ian) Dryburgh, Chelsea (James) Brewer, Katlyn (Kyle) Davis, Anton Bubolz, Nina (Matthew) Gettemy, Michael (Ximena) Hannah, Justice (Susi) Hannah, Olivia (Tyler) McGoffin; and 14 great-grandchildren. When asked for her greatest piece of life advice at the age of 99, Annette responded "Always be kind. Love one another." She radiated this sentiment throughout her entire life, a true "angel on earth" who was the embodiment of kindness, honesty and selflessness. Her remarkable and vivacious spirit will be remembered and emulated by each life she touched. Friends will be received at STRIFFLERS OF WHITE OAK CREMATION AND MORTUARY SERVICES, 1100 Lincoln Way, White Oak, PA 15131 (Sue Striffler Galaski, 412-678-6177) on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark Parish, St. Eugene Church, 3210 Liberty Way, Liberty Boro, PA 15133. Burial will follow.