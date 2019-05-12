Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
ANNETTE (GALLUZE) LaQUATRA

ANNETTE (GALLUZE) LaQUATRA Obituary
LaQUATRA ANNETTE (GALLUZE)

On Friday, May 10, 2019, of Green Tree; beloved wife of the late Carl J. LaQuatra; loving mother of Sal (Michelle) and Anthony LaQuatra; cherished grandmother of Nicco, Marco, Gina, Elena, Elise and Erin; loving great-grandmother of Greyson; beloved sister of Theresa Freund, Eileen Denillo, and the late Bonnie Abramovitz and Kay Heidkamp; also survived by nieces and nephews. Service and Private Interment entrusted to WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, Scott Twp. (412-563-2800) www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019
