HARDMAN ANNETTE LOUISE

Age 93, of Squirrel Hill, on May 11, 2019. Annette is survived by her three children; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Her husband of 67 years, Carl, died in 2015. Annette grew up in Brooklyn, the daughter of Russian immigrants. She studied child development at University of Wisconsin, and although she left to start a family before she could complete her degree, her interest in young children remained. She became a nursery school teacher while her own children were still young. Soon after moving to Pittsburgh in 1963, she became a teacher in one of the first Head Start classrooms, which later became a testing ground for Mr. Rogers' early TV material. Eventually, Annette became a preschool administrator and went back to school, obtaining a master's degree in public administration. Annette was a talented seamstress, baker, and indoor gardener. She was a strong, independent woman who cared about social justice and was not bound by convention. In her children she fostered a strong sense of independence and exploration, encouraging them to pursue their passions. She will be missed. Arrangements entrusted to the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC.