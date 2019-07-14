Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
More Obituaries for ANNETTE CRELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNETTE M. "DODEY" (CERVI) CRELLI


1923 - 2019
ANNETTE M. "DODEY" (CERVI) CRELLI Obituary
CRELLI ANNETTE M. (CERVI) "DODEY"

A lifelong Pittsburgher, age 96, passed on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Widowed young, Annette worked diligently at CMU for 33 years, and put her four children through college. She loved her six grandchildren and great-granddaughter. Her family is grateful that she had a good life to the end, at home, talking to cherished relatives and friends, doing crosswords, and listening to WQED. Fond memories include her tomato sauce, pies, card games, and stories. There will be no services. Please remember her as she lived and consider a charitable donation in her name. Arrangements by WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, 412-731-5001.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 14, 2019
