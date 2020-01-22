|
|
HARMAN ANNETTE M. (VELON)
Age 82, of Emsworth, on Monday, January 20, 2020. Beloved wife for 62 years of George; loving mother of Jeffrey (Gail Mikesell), Gary (Stacy), Mark (Davina) and Scott (Amy Gray); proud grandmother of Jeffrey, Jr., John, Tim, Jackie, Tom, Christian, Amanda, Trent and Logan; treasured great-grandmother of Lucia, Gibson and Navy Rayne; sister of Phoebe, Katherine (Mae) and the late Beatrice; also survived by loving nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Friends will be received on Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., Ross Twp. A committal service will be held at Christ our Redeemer Cemetery, 204 Cemetery Ln., Pgh., PA 15237 at 11 a.m. Annette enjoyed working for Betsy Ann Chocolates for 37 years. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 22, 2020