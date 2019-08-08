Home

Thomas M Smith Funeral Home & Crematory
930 Center Avenue
Blawnox, PA 15238
(412) 828-5700
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Light House Point,
500 Chapel Harbor Point
Pgh, PA
ANNETTE M. SHARPE


1926 - 2019
ANNETTE M. SHARPE Obituary
SHARPE ANNETTE M.

Age 93, of Fox Chapel/Highland Park, on August 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Sharpe, Jr., loving mother of Linda (William C.) Evans, Barbara Anna (William) Stuart and the late Thomas Sharpe, III; grandmother of William T. (Allison) Evans, Kristen L. (Stefan) Grill, Ben (Katy) Stuart and Hannah Stuart; great-grandmother of Emily, Lily and Abigail Evans, Mary and Zoe Grill, Eleanor and Henry Stuart. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Light House Point, 500 Chapel Harbor Point, Pgh., Pa 15238. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Gateway Hospice, www.gatewayhospice.com. Professional Services by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox


www.thomasmsmithfh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019
