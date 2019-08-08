|
SHARPE ANNETTE M.
Age 93, of Fox Chapel/Highland Park, on August 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Sharpe, Jr., loving mother of Linda (William C.) Evans, Barbara Anna (William) Stuart and the late Thomas Sharpe, III; grandmother of William T. (Allison) Evans, Kristen L. (Stefan) Grill, Ben (Katy) Stuart and Hannah Stuart; great-grandmother of Emily, Lily and Abigail Evans, Mary and Zoe Grill, Eleanor and Henry Stuart. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Light House Point, 500 Chapel Harbor Point, Pgh., Pa 15238. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Gateway Hospice, www.gatewayhospice.com. Professional Services by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox
www.thomasmsmithfh.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019