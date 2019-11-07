|
O'BRIEN ANNETTE (LIPCOMB)
Age 79, of Kennedy Twp passed away peacefully on Sunday morning November 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William O'Brien, Sr.; dear mother of Sharon Ryan, Janet (David) Huey, Lisa (Donald) Weber and William (Tabatha) O'Brien; grandmother of Adam O'Brien, Branden Ryan, Brittany O'Brien, Danielle (Matt) Marko, Kerwren O'Brien, Aryn (Robert) O'Brien, Noah Weber and Michael Weber; great-grandmother of Cambria, Addyson, Matthew, R.J. and Aubree; also survived by many other family members and friends. Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Kennedy Twp. location of the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Rd., McKees Rocks, PA 15136. A Funeral Service will be held Friday 11 a.m. in the Anthony M. Musmanno Chapel. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Please view the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019