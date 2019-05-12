SCHWARTZ ANNETTE (DeCHICCHIS)

Age 93, of Staunton, VA died peacefully on February 27, 2019. She was born in Clairton, PA; daughter of the late Caesar and Jennie DeChicchis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert E. Schwartz and her daughter, Corinne M. Schwartz. She is survived by her daughter, Karen Hanna and her husband, Bill; her son, Robert Schwartz and his wife, Sharon; and four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Joseph DeChicchis and his wife, Elaine; one sister, Eurselia DeChicchis and her husband, Paul; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Annette worked as an RN in the surgical unit at Case Western Hospital in Cleveland, OH until moving to Pittsburgh, PA in 1948. The family moved to Staunton in 1954 for Bob's work at Westinghouse. The family moved back to Pittsburgh in 1966, and returned to Staunton in 1982 after the death of her husband. The Rite of Committal will be in the chapel at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, N. Versailles in the Mary Mother of Christ Mausoleum Chapel, June 1 at 10:30 a.m. A Celebration of Life will follow at DeNunzio's Italian Restaurant, 2644 Mosside Blvd., Monroeville at 12 noon.