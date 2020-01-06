|
ULRICH ANNETTE
On Saturday, January 4, 2020. Beloved wife for almost 68 years of Glenn Ulrich; loving mother of Kenneth (Gayle) Ulrich, Faye (Frank) Liebro and Spencer Ulrich; beloved daughter of the late Samuel and Lillian Landy; sister of Corrine Cahn and the late Naomi Landy; adoring grand Bobe of Laura, Erika, Emily, Kailee, Stephanie and Alexa; proud great-grand Bobe of Connor and Easton. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Annette worked at Sears for many years and also as an aide at Beth Shalom Preschool, but her greatest joy in life was being around her family. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (10 - 11 a.m.). Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Hospice of Wexford, 146 Neely School Road, Wexford, PA 15090.
