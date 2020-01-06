Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNETTE ULRICH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNETTE ULRICH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANNETTE ULRICH Obituary
ULRICH ANNETTE

On Saturday, January 4, 2020. Beloved wife for almost 68 years of Glenn Ulrich; loving mother of Kenneth (Gayle) Ulrich, Faye (Frank) Liebro and Spencer Ulrich; beloved daughter of the late Samuel and Lillian Landy; sister of Corrine Cahn and the late Naomi Landy; adoring grand Bobe of Laura, Erika, Emily, Kailee, Stephanie and Alexa; proud great-grand Bobe of Connor and Easton. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Annette worked at Sears for many years and also as an aide at Beth Shalom Preschool, but her greatest joy in life was being around her family. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Visitation one hour prior to services (10 - 11 a.m.). Interment Beth Shalom Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Good Samaritan Hospice of Wexford, 146 Neely School Road, Wexford, PA 15090.


www.schugar.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANNETTE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -