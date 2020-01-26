Home

English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
(412) 828-6565
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
English Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
378 Maryland Avenue
Oakmont, PA 15139
ANNIE M. CALFE Obituary
CALFE ANNIE M.

Age 88, of Oakmont, on Friday, January 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Orlando Calfe, Sr.; loving mother of Orlando (Elizabeth) Calfe, Jr., Coleen (Joe) Bonaddio, and Tina Calfe; grandmother of eight; great-grandmother of one. In addition to her husband, Annie was preceded in death by her parents Ihnet and Mary Zatwarnicki, and four siblings. Family and friends will be received, Wednesday, from 4-8 p.m., at ENGLISH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 378 Maryland Ave., Oakmont, PA, 15139, where a Blessing Service will be held on Thursday, 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 26, 2020
