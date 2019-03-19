Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spriggs-Watson Funeral Home
720 N Lang Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15208
412-243-8080
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNIE MONTGOMERY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNIE MAE (GARDNER) MONTGOMERY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANNIE MAE (GARDNER) MONTGOMERY Obituary
MONTGOMERY ANNIE MAE (GARDNER)

Age 89, of Pittsburgh, PA, died peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Warren Montgomery; the proud mother of Daisy Best, Juanita Wilson, Christine Walls, Geneva Montgomery (late); Clarita Montgomery, Warren Montgomery, Jr., Steve Montgomery, Melvin Montgomery, and Terry Montgomery; with a host of in-laws, nieces, grandchildren, great - grandchildren, and great - great - grandchildren. Family and friends will be received at SPRIGGS-WATSON FUNERAL HOME on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. viewing. Funeral Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 11 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now