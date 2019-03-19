|
|
MONTGOMERY ANNIE MAE (GARDNER)
Age 89, of Pittsburgh, PA, died peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Warren Montgomery; the proud mother of Daisy Best, Juanita Wilson, Christine Walls, Geneva Montgomery (late); Clarita Montgomery, Warren Montgomery, Jr., Steve Montgomery, Melvin Montgomery, and Terry Montgomery; with a host of in-laws, nieces, grandchildren, great - grandchildren, and great - great - grandchildren. Family and friends will be received at SPRIGGS-WATSON FUNERAL HOME on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. viewing. Funeral Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 19, 2019