FLORENCE ANTHONY A.
Anthony Angelo Florence, 76, of Rosslyn Farms, PA passed away peacefully on August 16, 2019. He was born on October 16, 1942, in Crafton of the late Raymond and Dorothy Florence. Beloved husband of Kate; loving father of Tony (Claire) Jr. and Walter (Kathy) Florence; indulgent grandfather to Andrew, Meriwether, Hanna, Anthony, Kendell, Campbell and Ilaria; stepfather to Kayce (Nicholas) Karlo; and brother of Jaime M. (Fran) Florence, David A. (Emily) Florence, Susan (Martin) O'Toole and the late Raymond C. "Sandy" and Bobby Florence; and numerous nieces and nephews. Tony enjoyed many professional achievements in marketing, communications and executive management throughout his career while living in the United States and Europe. He was proudest of his recent work as an entrepreneur and business advisor in Life Sciences. He felt it an honor to have opportunities to guide commercialization of solutions that improve people's lives and the world around us. Truly one of a kind, Tony was a wonderful writer of poetry, avid reader, and had the biggest heart in the world. In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions, Tony would be thrilled if you doubled your tip to the next waitress or waiter who serves you. Friends will be received at the HERSHBERGER-STOVER INC. FUNERAL HOME, 170 Noble Avenue, Crafton, on Tuesday 6-8 p.m. only. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Philip Roman Catholic Church located in Crafton on Wednesday at 10 a.m. www.hershberger-stoverfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 18, 2019