Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leo J Henney Funeral Home
323 2nd Ave
Carnegie, PA 15106
412-279-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY SIEGWORTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY A. SIEGWORTH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANTHONY A. SIEGWORTH Obituary
SIEGWORTH ANTHONY A.

Age 54, of Carnegie, Pennsylvania died suddenly on Friday, June 21, 2019. Son of Andrea M. and the late Albert A. Siegworth; father of Tiffany Crowe and Eric Spikenard; brother of John Siegworth; also survived by his very Special Lady, Kim McLaughlin; his aunt, Linda Palmer; grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to call 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie, Pennsylvania. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Leo J Henney Funeral Home
Download Now