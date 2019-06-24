|
SIEGWORTH ANTHONY A.
Age 54, of Carnegie, Pennsylvania died suddenly on Friday, June 21, 2019. Son of Andrea M. and the late Albert A. Siegworth; father of Tiffany Crowe and Eric Spikenard; brother of John Siegworth; also survived by his very Special Lady, Kim McLaughlin; his aunt, Linda Palmer; grandchildren; nieces and nephews. Friends are invited to call 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, 323 Second Avenue, Carnegie, Pennsylvania. www.leohenneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 24, 2019