YANKUS ANTHONY A.
On Monday, September 2, 2019. A lifelong South Side resident, Anthony A. Yankus celebrated his 101st birthday on March 11, 2019. A retired crane operator from Jones & Laughlin Street. Tony and his late wife, Mary (Smith) raised nine children in St. Casimir (now Prince of Peace) Parish and had nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He lived in the house he purchased in 1949. Mr. Yankus earned a Bronze Star serving in the 337th Infantry Regiment, 85th Custer Division, U.S. Army for meritorious achievement in ground combat in the North African and Italian campaigns of World War II. In the early years of retirement, he traveled to 33 countries. Tony was an avid Steelers, Pirates and Penguins fan and fondly remembers attending Pitt-Carnegie Tech football games as a child. Tony attributed his longevity to attending daily mass via St. Mary's noontime telecasts. Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side on Thursday, September 5, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Friday, September 6, 2019, at 9 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Adalbert Church Prince of Peace Parish at 10 a.m.
