DeRUBEIS ANTHONY AURELIO

After a courageous battle with cancer, age 82, of McMurray, PA, surrounded by his loving family and loyal and lifelong childhood friends, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019. Anthony was survived by his childhood sweetheart and beloved wife of 61 years, Geraldine (Fisher); dedicated daughter, Renee DeRubeis Drake (Randall); and sons, Mark (Dana) and P.J. (Suzanne) DeRubeis; loving brother to Madeline (Anthony) Ferrera; and Proud "Pap" to Christian, Nicholas, Matthew, Luke and A.J. Preceded in death by his mother, Anna (Persichetti) DeRubeis; father, Aurelio DeRubeis; brother, Richard DeRubeis. Born to an Italian immigrant, Anthony was raised on Larrimer Avenue in East Liberty but raised his family and lived in Regent Square for 50 years. Anthony graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1956 and in 1964 founded Regent Floors, a commercial flooring construction firm, which became the region's largest commercial floor covering company, completing projects like the Pittsburgh International Airport and PPG Place. Known by his closest and oldest friends as " De", Anthony had a fervor for life and was recognized for his wit, charm and big beautiful smile. Through his daily walks around the neighborhood he inspired many, made new friends and never met a stranger. Above all, his greatest passion was his family and he blessed them with countless memories and life lessons. Friends will be received at the BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 724-941-3211, 2828 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, May 12, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, May 13, 2019 and 12:00 p.m. in St. Benedict the Abbot Church, 120 Abington Dr., McMurray, PA 15317. In lieu of flowers, Anthony's family asks that any donations made in his memory be to which he donated to regularly in appreciation for his five healthy grandsons. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.