BRANDL ANTHONY "TONY"

Quietly, on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, Anthony "Tony" Brandl, 89, formerly of Braddock, entered life eternal. He was born on Tuesday, February 24, 1931, in Braddock, to the late Anton and Frances Sterr Brandl. He is survived by his sister, Anna Mary (Andrew) Skladany of North Braddock; and three nephews and their families. Calling hours with the family will be in the SCHLEIFER FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., (412-271-1361), 534 Jones Avenue, North Braddock, on Friday, March 13, from 4 -7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Roman Catholic Church of Good Shepherd Parish, Braddock Hills, on Saturday, March 14, at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow in the family plot at All Saints Cemetery, Braddock Hills, where full United States Army Military Honors will be rendered.