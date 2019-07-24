Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
ANTHONY PALUMBO
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
Memorial service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:30 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
ANTHONY C. PALUMBO


1980 - 2019
ANTHONY C. PALUMBO Obituary
PALUMBO ANTHONY C.

Age 39, of Verona, unexpectedly, on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Beloved son of Anthony D. Palumbo and Janet Stark Cunningham; loving brother of Stephanie L. (Timothy) Gaughan; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family and friends are welcomed for a Memorial Visitation at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Memorial Service at 7:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019
