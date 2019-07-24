|
PALUMBO ANTHONY C.
Age 39, of Verona, unexpectedly, on Saturday, July 20, 2019. Beloved son of Anthony D. Palumbo and Janet Stark Cunningham; loving brother of Stephanie L. (Timothy) Gaughan; also survived by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Family and friends are welcomed for a Memorial Visitation at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 4-8 p.m. Memorial Service at 7:30 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019