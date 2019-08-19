|
|
VITA ANTHONY C.
On August 17, 2019, age 92, of Sharpsburg. Husband of the late Margaret Jane Vita. Anthony was a WWII veteran as a member of the US Navy, and loved traveling the world. He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters, and survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Tuesday, 2-9 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at St. Juan Diego Parish, in Madonna of Jerusalem Church at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019