More Obituaries for ANTHONY VITA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY C. VITA

ANTHONY C. VITA Obituary
VITA ANTHONY C.

On August 17, 2019, age 92, of Sharpsburg. Husband of the late Margaret Jane Vita. Anthony was a WWII veteran as a member of the US Navy, and loved traveling the world. He was predeceased by his brothers and sisters, and survived by many nieces and nephews. Friends received Tuesday, 2-9 p.m. at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sharpsburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at St. Juan Diego Parish, in Madonna of Jerusalem Church at 10 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 19, 2019
