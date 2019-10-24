|
|
CAVALOVITCH ANTHONY
Age 94, of Castle Shannon, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Anthony is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Beverly (Stubenraugh) Cavalovitch; loving father of Linda (Joseph) Renz, Daniel Cavalovitch, Walter Cavalovitch; cherished PapPap of Brianne (Andrew) Ricke, Stasi (Mathew) Niederberger and Eric Renz; Great-PapPap of Brody and Jace Niederberger and Benjamin and Jackson Ricke. Anthony is also survived by his sister, Agnes Napier; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jessie Cavalovitch; parents, John and Josephine Cavalovitch; and his siblings, Charles Cavalovitch, Michael Cavalovitch, and Mary Ann Bettenhausen. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday 9:30 a.m. at Saint Anne's Parish, 400 Hoodridge Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15234. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019