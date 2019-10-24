Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
CAVALOVITCH ANTHONY

Age 94, of Castle Shannon, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Anthony is survived by his beloved wife of 37 years, Beverly (Stubenraugh) Cavalovitch; loving father of Linda (Joseph) Renz, Daniel Cavalovitch, Walter Cavalovitch; cherished PapPap of Brianne (Andrew) Ricke, Stasi (Mathew) Niederberger and Eric Renz; Great-PapPap of Brody and Jace Niederberger and Benjamin and Jackson Ricke. Anthony is also survived by his sister, Agnes Napier; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jessie Cavalovitch; parents, John and Josephine Cavalovitch; and his siblings, Charles Cavalovitch, Michael Cavalovitch, and Mary Ann Bettenhausen. Visitation will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday 9:30 a.m. at Saint Anne's Parish, 400 Hoodridge Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15234. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 24, 2019
