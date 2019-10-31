Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
Prayer Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church
ANTHONY "TONY" CORIGLIANO

ANTHONY "TONY" CORIGLIANO Obituary
CORIGLIANO ANTHONY "TONY"

Age 51, unexpectedly on Sunday, October 27, 2019 of Pittsburgh, born in Calabria, Italy. Beloved husband of 25 years to Annette (Feuerborn) Corigliano; loving father of Jenna and Derek Corigliano; devoted son of the late Natale and Nonziata (Malta) Corigliano; brother of Agata (Pietro) Curigliano, Frank (Deborah) Corigliano, Rachel (Constantino) Muccino and Nancy (Wayne) Allen; son-in-law of Walter and Judith Feuerborn. Also survived by brothers and sisters-in-law and many cherished nieces and nephews and their families. Tony graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1985 and from the University of Pittsburgh in 1989.  He enjoyed spending time with his children and watching their sporting events and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan.  "Hail to Pitt".  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:15.  Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church at 10:00 a.m.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
