ANTHONY "TONY" COTRONEO

ANTHONY "TONY" COTRONEO Obituary
COTRONEO ANTHONY "TONY"

Age 71, of Allison Park, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 11, 2019. Survived by his wife Peggy (Concannon) Cotroneo; father of Janna (Kenny) Cohen; grandfather of Peyton, Carson and Parker; son of the late Tony and Dora (Bagnato) Cotroneo; survived by three sisters-in-law, Kathy Boroski, Judith (the late Jack) Concannon and Christine Strimlin; also survived by multiple nieces and nephews. Friends welcome Thursday 1-7:30 p.m., at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 820 Main St., Sharpsburg, PA 15215, (412-782-2211) where a brief prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
