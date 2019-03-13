|
COTRONEO ANTHONY "TONY"
Age 71, of Allison Park, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 11, 2019. Survived by his wife Peggy (Concannon) Cotroneo; father of Janna (Kenny) Cohen; grandfather of Peyton, Carson and Parker; son of the late Tony and Dora (Bagnato) Cotroneo; survived by three sisters-in-law, Kathy Boroski, Judith (the late Jack) Concannon and Christine Strimlin; also survived by multiple nieces and nephews. Friends welcome Thursday 1-7:30 p.m., at WORRELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 820 Main St., Sharpsburg, PA 15215, (412-782-2211) where a brief prayer service will be held at 7:30 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019