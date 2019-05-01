Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY CICERO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY D. CICERO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANTHONY D. CICERO Obituary
CICERO ANTHONY D.

Of Las Vegas, formerly of Braddock, PA. Age 90, died peacefully at his home after a short illness. Loving husband of the late Virginia and Rita; devoted father of Anthony, Jr. (Jacqueline), Frank (Rita Ann), Rosemarie Lucciola (Samuel), the late Richard G. Goyda, Jr., Linda Kolich (Paul), and Michael A. Goyda (Tina); also survived by his grandchildren, the late Craig, Aimee, Andrea Rock (Mitch), Jennifer McClellan (Jason), Karli Durham (Brad), Michael N. Goyda, and Alyssa Goyda; he was preceded in death by his brother, Louis (Cheech); also survived by great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Philippine Sea. He was an electrician at USS Edgar Thompson Works in Braddock and a member of the Braddock Elks Lodge 883. The family will receive friends at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, at St. John Fisher Parish in Churchill, PA, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment in All Saints Catholic Cemetery will follow. Donations may be made in his memory to the .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.