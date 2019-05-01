CICERO ANTHONY D.

Of Las Vegas, formerly of Braddock, PA. Age 90, died peacefully at his home after a short illness. Loving husband of the late Virginia and Rita; devoted father of Anthony, Jr. (Jacqueline), Frank (Rita Ann), Rosemarie Lucciola (Samuel), the late Richard G. Goyda, Jr., Linda Kolich (Paul), and Michael A. Goyda (Tina); also survived by his grandchildren, the late Craig, Aimee, Andrea Rock (Mitch), Jennifer McClellan (Jason), Karli Durham (Brad), Michael N. Goyda, and Alyssa Goyda; he was preceded in death by his brother, Louis (Cheech); also survived by great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He served in the United States Navy aboard the USS Philippine Sea. He was an electrician at USS Edgar Thompson Works in Braddock and a member of the Braddock Elks Lodge 883. The family will receive friends at 9 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, at St. John Fisher Parish in Churchill, PA, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment in All Saints Catholic Cemetery will follow. Donations may be made in his memory to the .