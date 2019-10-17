|
GIMIGLIANO ANTHONY D. "TONY"
Age 92, of Beechview, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Shirley M. Gimigliano; loving father of Linda Gimigliano, Judy (Jim) Truver and Anthony "Dan" (Mary Lynn) Gimigliano, Jr.; grandfather of Jim Truver, Jodi Lynn (Ken) Torboli and Jamie (Joe) Cuzzupe; great-grandfather of Morgen Truver, Maggie Rose and Ryan Torboli, and Jaxon Cuzzupe; brother of John and Ron Gimigliano; preceded in death by sisters, Betty Pitacciato and Josephine Frank; also survived by nieces, nephews and their families. Friends received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday only at BRUSCO-NAPIER FUNERAL SERVICE, LTD., 2201 Bensonia Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216. Mass of Christian Burial on Saturday at 9:30 a.m. in St. Pamphilus Church of St. Teresa of Kolkata Parish. Burial to follow in Queen of Heaven Cemetery with full military honors. Add a tribute: www.brusco-napierfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019