Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
John F. Slater Funeral Home
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
View Map
John F. Slater Funeral Home
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:15 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church
ANTHONY D. MAZZOCCO
1922 - 2019
MAZZOCCO ANTHONY D.
Age 96, on Monday, August 12, 2019, of Baldwin Boro, formerly of Bloomfield. Beloved husband of 71 years to the late Elaine A. (Antonelli) Mazzocco; loving father of Bernard (Nancy) Mazzocco, Toni Alicia (Joseph L.) Luvara and the late Daniel M. Mazzocco; cherished pap of Daniel (Connie), Nicholas, Joseph and Vivianne Mazzocco and Vincent and Paul Luvara; proud great-pap of Marin Mazzocco; son of the late Salvator and Angelina Mazzocco; brother of the late Ralph Martzo, Connie Andreozzi, Josephine Holman, George Martzo, Albert Martzo, Rose Calvano and William Mazzocco; half-brother of Addie Neville. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Tony was a long time teacher, guidance counselor, and coach in the Baldwin-Whitehall School District and at St. Bernard School in Mt. Lebanon where he won many football championships. While at Schenley High School he won the Pittsburgh Sun-Telegraph Diamond Belt Novice Boxing Title in 1940. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII in the European Theatre of War as Athletic Specialist Technician. His assignment was to organize boxing matches and a football league in France to entertain the troops returning from the front lines. Tony's legacy will live well beyond him, having touched lives of innumerable students, athletes, and all who knew him. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Monday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church at 10:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019
