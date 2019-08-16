Home

POWERED BY

Services
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:15 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church
Prayer Service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:15 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church
Resources
More Obituaries for ANTHONY MAZZOCCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY D. MAZZOCCO


1922 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ANTHONY D. MAZZOCCO Obituary
MAZZOCCO ANTHONY D.

Age 96, on Monday, August 12, 2019, of Baldwin Boro, formerly of Bloomfield. Beloved husband of 71 years to the late Elaine A. (Antonelli) Mazzocco; loving father of Bernard (Nancy) Mazzocco, Toni Alicia (Joseph L.) Luvara and the late Daniel M. Mazzocco; cherished pap of Daniel (Connie), Nicholas, Joseph and Vivianne Mazzocco and Vincent and Paul Luvara; proud great-pap of Marin Mazzocco; son of the late Salvator and Angelina Mazzocco; brother of the late Ralph Martzo, Connie Andreozzi, Josephine Holman, George Martzo, Albert Martzo, Rose Calvano and William Mazzocco; half-brother of Addie Neville. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Tony was a long time teacher, guidance counselor, and coach in the Baldwin-Whitehall School District and at St. Bernard School in Mt. Lebanon where he won many football championships. While at Schenley High School he won the Pittsburgh Sun-Telegraph Diamond Belt Novice Boxing Title in 1940. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII in the European Theatre of War as Athletic Specialist Technician. His assignment was to organize boxing matches and a football league in France to entertain the troops returning from the front lines. Tony's legacy will live well beyond him, having touched lives of innumerable students, athletes, and all who knew him. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227, Saturday, August 17, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Monday morning at 9:15. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church at 10:00 a.m. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ANTHONY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now