Edward P Kanai Funeral Home
500 Greenfield Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
412-521-1943
DeFRANCESCO ANTHONY "TONY", SR.

Of Greenfield, passed peacefully on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Elizabeth; and son, Raymond DeFrancesco; survived by his loving children, Kenneth (Ruth), Gary (Sue), Lisa and Anthony Jr. (Doreen) DeFrancesco. Tony is also survived by nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. As well as numerous friends and family. Friends will be received on Saturday from 6-8 p.m. and Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the EDWARD P. KANAI FUNERAL HOME, 500 Greenfield Ave. 15207. Funeral time and place to follow. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019
