|
|
DI LUCENTE ANTHONY
Age 48, of Plum Boro., on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Son of the late Carmine and Emelia Di Lucente; brother of Michael (Patricia) Di Lucente, Renaldo Di Lucente and the late Mario Di Lucente; son of Robert and the late Colleen Wiedenhoff; brother of Sharon (Dan) Hamilton and Carol (Michael) Nevseta; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and cousins; preceded in death by a special nephew and buddy, Joseph Nuvseta. Tony loved Burger King where he worked for over 25 years, music, dancing, Italian food, bowling, being with his family and attending church at Tarentum Wesleyan Methodist Church. Friends received, Friday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD.,7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a Service will be held Saturday 11 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020