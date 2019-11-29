|
DiDOMENICO ANTHONY
Age 44, of Penn Hills, passed away on November 27, 2019. Beloved husband of Carrie (Masten) DiDomenico. Loving father of Madeline, Antonio "T", Mason, and Grace. Cherished son of Giuseppe and Caterina (Castellano) DiDomenico. Brother of Joseph (Patricia) DiDomenico and Domenic (Lisa) DiDomenico. Also survived by his father-in-law, John (the late Renee) Yeager, and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends will be received Sunday, December 1st from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Bartholomew Roman Catholic Parish. (Everyone please meet at church) Interment will follow at Good Shepherd Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the family for the benefit of the children. www.jobefuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2019