ACRI ANTHONY DONALD "DON"
Don, age 89, passed away quietly on Monday afternoon, October 21st, 2019. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bert (Alberta Kunz) having been married for 63 years. He is the Father of Gregory W. (Patricia M.) Acri of Sunset Beach, NC; grandfather of Aubrey E. Acri of Atlanta, GA., and Matthew E. (Emily J.) Davis; and great-grandfather of Ellie M. and Leo M. of Cockeysville, MD; brother of Ralph N. and preceded in death by his sister, Rose Marie (Scichilone). Don, born in Sharpsburg, PA, was a long-time resident of Glenshaw, PA and then Bradenton, FL. for the last 23 years. He was a Marine veteran of the Korean War, and served in the reserves until 1960. Don was employed as a tradesman in the construction industry through 1975. Due to a major workplace accident, which included five other company employees, he retired permanently in 1978. Thereafter, he delivered meals-on-wheels and volunteered at the VA Hospital for the next 15 years. He was an usher at Sunday services, and he and Bert attended Catholic church weekly their entire lives. Don organized hundreds of functions in his life - he was the party. He was loud, gregarious, and he had more stories to tell than Mark Twain. His musings always ended with laughter, and some say he came by this artform naturally (as it's believed to be an Acri/Salerno family trait). Along with a group of passionate friends which included Al Newill, 'Mac' McRoberts, Bob Brennan, Ross Morgan, and Father Henry J. Donabedian, he was instrumental in starting youth sports at St. Bonaventure parish in Glenshaw in the mid 1960's. Throughout his life, he regularly repaired and replaced bathrooms, kitchens, and made various other home improvements for family and friends, always refusing payment. And until he began to lose his sight in 2008, he was an avid golfer, playing nearly every day in the most colorful clothes on the golf course. Many people will always remember Don's homemade fruit-cakes and pizzelles. Everyone wanted to be his friend during the Christmas season, hoping to receive one of his famous treats as a holiday gift! A Memorial Mass was held on November 4th, 2019 at Saint's Peter and Paul The Apostles Church Chapel, 2850 75 th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34209. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on November 16th, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Bonaventure Church, 2001 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, PA. 15116. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to The Disabled American Veterans, Saints Peter and Paul The Apostles Church, and or St. Bonaventure Church. Interment at Mount Royal Cemetery, Glenshaw, PA. will be private.