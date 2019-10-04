|
|
ZWIGART ANTHONY E. "TONY Z"
Age 77, of Hemet, California, formerly of Crafton Heights, PA. Passed away peacefully at his home on October 1, 2019. Husband of Ruth Ramirez; beloved father of Shawn (Michele), Eric (Luz) and Barbie. Also survived by five grandchildren, Noah, Logan, Stacey, Mallory and Dion; great-grandfather of Jayce and Blake. He was the son of the late Thelma (Livermore) and Anthony E. Sr. Anthony is also survived by his two brothers, John (Patti) and Robert (Mary); his sister, Marianne Thomas (Dick); and many nieces and nephews; including his former wife and longtime friend, JoAnn Zwigart. Tony served four years in the Army, PFC5, spending three years in Germany. He was a member of the and American Legion. Tony was a successful entrepreneur, succeeding in Real Estate and was the CEO of his own factory in Commerce, California, Chalet Oil Products. Tony will be greatly missed by his family and many lifelong friends. Family and friends welcome Saturday, October 5, 2019, at WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, 1650 Greentree Road, Pgh., PA 15220, Scott Twp., (412-563-2800) from 2-6 p.m., where a Blessing Service will follow visitation at 6 p.m. Burial will be private to the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , in memory of Tony. www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019