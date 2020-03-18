Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Beinhauer-Connell Funeral Services
5120 West Library Ave.
Bethel Park, PA 15102
ANTHONY F. "TONY" CLEMENTS

Age 94, of Bethel Park, on Monday, March 17, 2020. Beloved husband to the late Elayne K. Clements; loving father of Anthony R. (Laura) Clements, Alicia (David) DeLallo, Mathew (Barbara) Clements, Margaret (Quinn) McCall, Kelly (Lori) Clements, Robert (Chip) Clements; proud grandfather of nine grandchildren, two great-grandsons, and many nieces and nephews. Brother of Luke Clements, John (Jackie) Clements, and the late Dr. Margaret Merlini. Entombment will be private. Memorial Service and Celebration of Tony's Life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the , https://www.kidney.org/donation. Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 18, 2020
