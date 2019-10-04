Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
ANTHONY F. DeLUCA

ANTHONY F. DeLUCA Obituary
DeLUCA ANTHONY F.

Of Stanton Heights, originally of Larimer Avenue, on Thursday, October 03, 2019, age 71. Beloved son of the late Antonio and Elizabetta DeLuca; brother of Paul DeLuca, Caterina Leonette (late Kenneth), Maria Weiss, Lisa Corpus (William), and the late Joseph DeLuca; uncle to many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.  Tony was a loyal employee of Stagno's Bakery for over 40 years. He was a loving and devoted brother to his siblings and extended family. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where funeral will commence on Monday at 11 a.m., followed by a Blessing Service in Allegheny Cemetery Temple of Memories at 12 p.m.  Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019
