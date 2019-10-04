|
DeLUCA ANTHONY F.
Of Stanton Heights, originally of Larimer Avenue, on Thursday, October 03, 2019, age 71. Beloved son of the late Antonio and Elizabetta DeLuca; brother of Paul DeLuca, Caterina Leonette (late Kenneth), Maria Weiss, Lisa Corpus (William), and the late Joseph DeLuca; uncle to many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Tony was a loyal employee of Stagno's Bakery for over 40 years. He was a loving and devoted brother to his siblings and extended family. Friends received at McCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut Street, Shadyside on Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., where funeral will commence on Monday at 11 a.m., followed by a Blessing Service in Allegheny Cemetery Temple of Memories at 12 p.m. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 4, 2019