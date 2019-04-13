Home

Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
ANTHONY F. GEFFEL

GEFFEL ANTHONY F.

Age 92, of Penn Hills, on Friday, April 12, 2019. Wife of the late Madeline "Mickey"; beloved father of Ralph (Denise) Geffel of Penn Hills, Don (Lois) Geffel of Washington Twp. and Barbara Geffel of Penn Hills; grandfather of Gary (Daneen) Antonucci, Christopher (Sophia) Antonucci, Daniel Geffel, Dyanna (Billy) Clark, Melanie (Ryan) Blosser, Michael (Danielle) Geffel and Sarah Geffel; great-grandfather of 13; brother of the late Nicholas Geffel; son of the late Gabe and Laura; 1945 graduate from Central Catholic High School, retired from Mine Safety Appliances of 35 years and was a Veteran in the US Navy during WWII. Friends received, Monday 9-10 a.m. with a Blessing Service to follow at 10 a.m. at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 13, 2019
