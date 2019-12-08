Home

Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
724-287-3706
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
3:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
6:30 PM
Thompson-Miller Funeral Home
124 E North St
Butler, PA 16001
More Obituaries for ANTHONY MAIOLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANTHONY F. MAIOLO


1939 - 2019
ANTHONY F. MAIOLO Obituary
MAIOLO ANTHONY F.

Anthony F. Maiolo, 80, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on December 5, 2019 at his residence. Tony is survived by his wife, Shirley Becker Laquatra, who he married on August 22, 1970; two sons, Michael (Catherine) Laquatra of Sarver, PA, Jack Laquatra of Pittsburgh, PA; one daughter, Frances (Rod) Swidzinski of Butler, PA; three grandchildren, Tim Swidzinski, Corey Swidzinski, Juliana Teresa Laquatra; one sister, Josephine Braunstein of OH; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received on Monday, December 9, 2019, 3:30 pm - 6:30 p.m. at THOMPSON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 124 East North Street, Butler, PA. Private entombment will take place in the Allegheny County Memorial Park. Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
