MAIOLO ANTHONY F.
Anthony F. Maiolo, 80, of Butler, Pennsylvania, passed away on December 5, 2019 at his residence. Tony is survived by his wife, Shirley Becker Laquatra, who he married on August 22, 1970; two sons, Michael (Catherine) Laquatra of Sarver, PA, Jack Laquatra of Pittsburgh, PA; one daughter, Frances (Rod) Swidzinski of Butler, PA; three grandchildren, Tim Swidzinski, Corey Swidzinski, Juliana Teresa Laquatra; one sister, Josephine Braunstein of OH; and many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will be received on Monday, December 9, 2019, 3:30 pm - 6:30 p.m. at THOMPSON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 124 East North Street, Butler, PA. Private entombment will take place in the Allegheny County Memorial Park. Online condolences can be given at www.thompson-miller.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019